L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,418,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,898,000 after buying an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,653,000 after buying an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after buying an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $256.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.