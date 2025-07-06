EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.97 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.70 ($0.36). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35), with a volume of 148,706 shares trading hands.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of £118.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.97.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

? Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

? Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

