Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,475 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,544,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $116,033,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 110,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.38 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

