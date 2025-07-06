Brookstone Capital Management Buys 6,159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,231,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,956,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,545,000 after purchasing an additional 92,221 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,021,000 after purchasing an additional 102,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,981,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RWL opened at $105.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

