TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.79 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.56). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.53), with a volume of 482,840 shares trading hands.
TR Property Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8%
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93.
TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 12.98 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. TR Property Investment Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 24.54%.
TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.
