Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

