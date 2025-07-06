First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.39 and traded as high as $26.12. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 10,661 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSFG shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 61,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

