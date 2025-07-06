Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.06 and traded as high as C$10.36. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 189,239 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

