Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.98 and traded as high as C$36.86. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$36.38, with a volume of 25,678 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.3%

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.34%.

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.