Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.98 and traded as high as C$36.86. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$36.38, with a volume of 25,678 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.
Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.34%.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.
