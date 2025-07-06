Kintegral Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

LULU opened at $247.71 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

