EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.00. EVI Industries shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 4,129 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

EVI Industries Trading Up 9.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 million, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

