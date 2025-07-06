Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.66. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

