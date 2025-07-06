Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €46.12 ($54.26) and traded as high as €48.09 ($56.58). Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at €47.88 ($56.33), with a volume of 400,299 shares trading hands.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €49.01 and its 200 day moving average is €46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

