Olde Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBIZ Stock Up 1.8%
CBZ stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, April 25th.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
