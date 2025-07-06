Top Large Cap Stocks To Consider – July 3rd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, and Microsoft are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established companies whose market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. Because these firms tend to have stable earnings, strong balance sheets and often pay dividends, their stocks are generally less volatile and viewed as lower-risk investments compared with mid-cap or small-cap shares. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,118,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,928,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.05. 57,119,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,394,497. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.59, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $555.79. 26,289,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,146,076. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $557.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.49.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.25. 34,830,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,104,547. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $6.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $497.99. 13,943,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,027,248. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $500.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.07 and its 200-day moving average is $423.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

