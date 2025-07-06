Olde Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 836 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AECOM by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after purchasing an additional 373,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after purchasing an additional 691,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 580,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

