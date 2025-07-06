Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after buying an additional 2,057,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,269,000 after buying an additional 655,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,899.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,031,000 after buying an additional 213,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

