Olde Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NULG stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
