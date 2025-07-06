Olde Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.1327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.