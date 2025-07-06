Olde Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
