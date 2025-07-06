Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 228.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,775 shares of company stock worth $77,836,828 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.68.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

