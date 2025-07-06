Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,678 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Generac worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE GNRC opened at $152.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

