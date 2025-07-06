Technology Stocks Worth Watching – July 3rd

NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the research, development, production or distribution of technology?related goods and services—ranging from hardware and software to semiconductors, internet platforms and telecommunications. Because they’re driven by innovation and rapid market shifts, these shares often exhibit higher growth potential and greater volatility than broader?market equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.17. The stock had a trading volume of 142,831,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,927,220. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $213.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,779,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,552,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $7.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $498.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,916,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,645,200. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $500.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

See Also