Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $25,554,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $6,785,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,250 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,387.50. This trade represents a 32.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

