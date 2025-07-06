Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.51 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

