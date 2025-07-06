Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 576,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $221,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $217.27 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

