Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 687 Crane (NYSE:CR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $5,532,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $18,835,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $12,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $193.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $194.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Crane’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

