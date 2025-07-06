Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

AOS opened at $67.92 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

