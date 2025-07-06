Olde Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,852,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SKX. TD Cowen cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

