Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $109,276,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

