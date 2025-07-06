Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 34,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $572.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $568.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

