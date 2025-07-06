1,339 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 190,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

