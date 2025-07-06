Olde Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,691,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10.
iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.