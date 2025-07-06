Olde Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,691,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

