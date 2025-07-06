Olde Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,460,000 after buying an additional 5,295,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

