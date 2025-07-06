Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of GII stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

