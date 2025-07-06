Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $90,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 48.8% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 8.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.04.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:GEV opened at $517.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $532.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

