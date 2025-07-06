Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes Position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBDC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson BDC

In related news, Director Albert Rabil sold 314,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $4,999,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,807.40. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 387,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KBDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 56.97% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Kayne Anderson BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.