Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes Position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBDC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $197,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson BDC
In related news, Director Albert Rabil sold 314,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $4,999,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,807.40. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 387,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.99.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 56.97% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Kayne Anderson BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
