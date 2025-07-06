World Investment Advisors Purchases 5,671 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,093,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,116 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 681.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RECS stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.