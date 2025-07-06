Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

