Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases Shares of 29,069 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 116,154 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $12,879,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 775,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

