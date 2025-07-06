Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Lowers Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. decreased its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:NGD opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.45. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
