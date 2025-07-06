Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Lowers Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. decreased its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:NGD opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.45. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGD

New Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.