Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $101,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

