Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.2%

FNF opened at $57.99 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.