World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 8,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

