Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

