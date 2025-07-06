GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Increases Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,961,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,184,000 after purchasing an additional 521,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,210,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,393,000 after buying an additional 1,312,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,869,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,884,000 after buying an additional 82,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,448 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $33.24 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

