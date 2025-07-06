IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.32%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.39.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

