Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $153,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 241,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 196,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 5,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE NKE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.