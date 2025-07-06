Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of COUR opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Coursera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coursera had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.20. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 293,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,633.20. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $211,087 over the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Coursera by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

