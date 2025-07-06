Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

TOST stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 2.00. Toast has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

In related news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $418,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 534,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,043,964.38. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 229,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,458.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,212 shares of company stock valued at $19,551,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 227.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

