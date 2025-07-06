NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NovoCure by 16.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.72.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

